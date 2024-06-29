Horner denies Jos snub

Christian Horner denies that he refused permission for Jos Verstappen to drive a 2012 Red Bull car in a historic parade over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

While the Horner saga appears to have died down - at least publicly - the behind the scenes power struggle clearly continues.

As well as being the Austrian team's home race, the Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring attracts one of the largest contingents of the Orange Army of the season, and one can therefore imagine the impact when Verstappen Snr claimed he had been snubbed by Horner.

"Over the past few days, I have heard from several people that Christian Horner did everything he could to make sure I didn't drive," Jos told De Telegraaf. "And to otherwise make sure nothing would be filmed. Then I think, say it to my face. This way I don't want to do it anymore, I find it very disappointing."

Verstappen had hoped to drive a 2012 championship-winning RB8 in the Legends Parade, alongside the likes of Gerhard Berger and Emerson Fittipaldi, but according to Verstappen permission was denied as Horner didn't want the Dutchman to be filmed at the wheel of the car.

"I am completely done with him," Verstappen told Dutch magazine Formula 1. "It looks like a kindergarten. I could have driven, but I pulled out. I find this so childish of Horner. It says something about him, I think."

"The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit," said Horner in response to the claim. "There was no veto from my side or anything like that. And I'm sure the legends will be in action later."

Jos is said to be part of the behind the scenes power play within Red Bull that has led to all manner of speculation, not least that his son Max wants to leave the team... not forgetting that Adrian Newey has already 'jumped ship'.

"I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past," said Horner, when asked about the rift with Verstappen Snr, "and whatever Jos' issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on.

"My interest is in the performance of the team," he added. "We have a wonderful team and we have got great drivers. In Max, we've got the best driver in the world and he came to our team as a young man. And he's grown and grown in stature. He's grown as a driver and as a human being. The way he conducts himself, the way he works with the team is outstanding. And that is my key interest.

"You can't control everything in life. I can't control relationships with drivers' fathers, but my focus is on the performance of our drivers and performance of our team. And that's where it will remain."

Nonetheless speculation that Mercedes is chasing Max Verstappen in a bid to sign him for 2026 continues, however the Dutchman insists that he is staying put.

"I think I've said this before," he told reporters on Thursday, when asked about his future with the Austrian team. "I mean, naturally, of course, people are talking, but it's most important just that we have a very competitive car for the future.

"At the moment, of course, it's very tight, but we are working very well as a team to try and improve more. And for sure, I said this already with the team, we are working and focusing also on next year to try and be competitive again."

Asked to give a definitive yes or no response as to whether he is committed to Red Bull, he replied: "You didn't get that out of my answer before?

"OK, yes, but that's what I said. We're already also working on next year's car, you know. I think when you're very focused on that, that means that you're also driving for the team."

Asked if he might change his mind if the team continues to lose ground to the likes of McLaren, he said: "I don't think that's how Formula One works, where then suddenly you could say, 'well, bye, guys'.

"You know, it's not how it works. I have a long contract with the team. I'm very happy where I'm at. And like I said before, we are focusing also already on next year with things that we can implement on the car."

