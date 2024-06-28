Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a positive day today. I am happy as we started off the day well and the car was in a good window.

"There was a small issue with the sensor in the practice session but we fixed that really quickly. Heading into qualifying, the car was really strong and I could push. We were quick in the high speed, which is important round here and hopefully we can keep that going tomorrow. Of course, there are always areas that we can do better so we will look at that tonight. Looking to the Sprint race tomorrow, this will give us an early indication of how the pace of the car will be for the race. But all in all, it was definitely a good start and I am looking forward to the rest of the weekend."

Sergio Perez: "I think we were making good progress from the start during the first session and in to Sprint qualifying. We were in the mix today, but unfortunately couldn't really show it especially in SQ3 with Esteban in front. He left a very big gap in front of him and in the end, we were going to the limit against time and I crossed the line with around a second difference. It's a shame because we had promising pace today, but unfortunately we were not able to maximise on this because of circumstances out of our control. I'm confident that tomorrow will be a better day, and that we can make up some ground here at our home race."

Christian Horner: "It was a positive day for us today and we saw three great laps put in from Max. Unfortunately, it was a disappointing run for Checo, especially after getting boxed in by Esteban, as there was no chance for him to get a representative lap. Going into SQ3 we thought he would be top five, which is a shame. However, this track is good for overtaking with a few good long straights. It's going to be very hot tomorrow so that should throw up some challenges for all the cars on the grid. Overall, it was a great showing from Max but it's getting close; McLaren were looking strong and Mercedes were edging closer too, so we are looking forward to seeing what tomorrow brings."