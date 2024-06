Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today we just tried a few set ups out there in FP1 and FP2 and we have been trying to fine tune the car a little bit.

"I think the day itself has been positive and a bit more normal without any issues. This is what we have been hoping for, so now it's about tidying things up a little bit more, which is quite normal. There is still a bit of work to do but we are feeling positive going into the weekend."

Sergio Perez: "I started the day well but then going into FP2 we made quite a few changes on set-up and I think we lost track somewhere, so there are plenty of things to analyse overnight. We made a lot of changes and explored the car quite a bit today, so hopefully we are able to pick the right bits from that going into tomorrow. We will work tonight to ensure the car is in the correct place for optimal performance for qualifying and the race, it's about finding the right balance. Qualifying will be super crucial to me this weekend due to the three place grid penalty, the lack of overtaking around here means it will be very important to be high up, in order to get into a good position on Sunday."