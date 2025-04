Japanese Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "I have mixed feelings after Qualifying today.

"It was so close out there - as we expected - with small gaps in lap time separating a handful of cars. The car felt good, I was happy with the balance and I was really able to push in the corners, especially in Sectors 1 and 3, where we were competitive. We knew we were going to miss out a little bit in Sector 2, given the direction we took with the car. Overall, it's a strong job by everyone at the team as the car feels much improved. I'm feeling confident and we are in a good starting spot for tomorrow. There is a chance of rain, which I would welcome, as it always makes things more interesting for everyone and gives more opportunity for a good result. Let's see what happens."

Jack Doohan: "Thanks to the team for their hard work overnight to get the car ready for today. It was a big effort so for that I'm very appreciative. Going into Free Practice 3, we were a bit on the backfoot from yesterday, which meant we needed to make big steps each time we went out on track. The car felt reasonably good but we're still struggling a bit with stability, which is something we need to analyse. Maybe Q2 could have been possible with the speed we had. However, I made a small mistake on the exit of Spoon Curve on my final lap where the car understeered a bit and I had to get out the throttle, which cost us time for the rest of the straight. The weather forecast looks mixed for tomorrow and that could give us an opportunity to move forward in the race. We have not run in wet conditions this weekend, but it will be the same for everyone and we will look to make progress from our current starting position whatever the conditions."

Dave Greenwood, Racing Director: "Credit to the whole team today, especially the Car 7 crew to rebuild and prepare the car for Jack. It was a great job and effort by everyone overnight. On Jack's side, he can be pleased with how his day has progressed. It was certainly not an easy task for him, so we built up his run plan on Softs in Free Practice 3 to prepare for Qualifying. He was very sensible in building up the pace and in Q1 did a competitive job where, with the perfect lap, would have made Q2. Pierre has been pleased with the changes on set-up that have certainly improved the car since China. Again, he was just on the wrong end of a small gap with 0.05secs making the difference of a couple of places to be safely in Q3, which underlines the exceptionally fine margins between a number of teams. It is pleasing to see the car was very competitive in Sector 1 amongst our immediate rivals. Ahead of tomorrow, there are some mixed weather reports with a chance of rain in the area. In any case, it is usually a busy race at Suzuka so we are preparing for all scenarios as we aim for a good haul of points."