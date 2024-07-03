British Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm so excited for the British Grand Prix. I love Silverstone. It's a fun track and of course, it's mine and the team's home race. The support from the home fans makes it even more special.

"We know we have a fast car that can compete for wins at every type of circuit, which makes us excited for the rest of the season. Getting a podium last year in Silverstone was amazing, but I know that winning at a home race would be next level. Let's go!"

Oscar Piastri: "Picking up some silverware in Austria is good motivation going into the final race of this triple header. Silverstone is one of my favourite circuits, and it's an important one for the team being McLaren's home Grand Prix.

"I'm sure we'll be seeing a lot of papaya fans in the stands. I made some really special memories last year, and I'm sure it's going to be another exciting weekend. Most importantly, we'll hopefully keep adding more points to the bank."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We come to the final round of this triple header more motivated and more resilient than we came into it. While there have been challenges, there are also many positives to take away. Our home Grand Prix at Silverstone is always special for us, not only because of the amazing fans, but because so many of our team members attend with their friends and family.

"While it's great to be back at the front of the grid, we must acknowledge that every weekend is going to be challenging as our competitors are very strong. However, when I look at our two drivers and our team members both at track and back in Woking, I know we have a team capable of delivering consistent results."

Silverstone Circuit

Race laps: 52

Circuit length: 5.891 km/3.660 miles

Total race distance: 306.198 km/190.263 miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3