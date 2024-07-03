British Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "It's always fun having three races in three weeks, good or bad it quickly gives you another shot at it!

"Although challenging, we learnt a fair bit in Austria and we're hoping to build on that progress. We've got our heads down and definitely aiming to be in the fight for points come Sunday at Silverstone. The track itself is just so much fun, high speed, full commitment and it's always a buzzing atmosphere. Hopefully, the English summer turns it on and we're all enjoying some sunshine. Bring it on!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "I love racing at Silverstone, even though it's very demanding for the drivers and the engineers to find the best set-up, with the weather maybe making things more complicated. After Austria, I feel more confident as we made progress with the car and at least this weekend, we have three hours of Free Practice to understand it better. The crowd is incredible, the fans are very nice, they don't just cheer the British drivers and they are passionate about motorsport. As for the track itself, I look forward to driving there; it's historic, it's high speed and also, I can't really call it a home track, but we do have a facility not far away, making it an important race in many respects, so I'd like to have a good result there. There are some great sections to drive, obviously, Maggotts-Becketts and I also like the high speed long right hander at Stowe."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "As the last leg of a triple header, Silverstone is upon us only a very short time after what was a very intense Austrian GP weekend for VCARB, but we have learnt a lot about our recent aero updates in Austria and from this we have now been able to converge to a single optimised aero package for Silverstone. It has also been good to see the results from these experiments feeding directly into our aero development process, which I am confident will provide a tangible benefit to the next planned aero updates. Silverstone circuit can be classified as a power circuit with the percentage of wide-open throttle well above the season average. With fast and flowing corners combined with some highspeed changes of direction aerodynamic performance and efficiency is a key parameter. The high-speed nature of the circuit including the corners Copse, Stow, Maggots and Becketts results in high tyre energies, so controlling sliding to keep the tyres happy thermally is another key requirement."