Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm not happy with today. For sure, the second run in SQ1 with my spin in the last sector compromised our SQ2 run.

"I over-pushed and went slightly over the limit in Turn 7, and I think I damaged the floor already there and not necessarily when I spun out in Turn 10. It wasn't the ideal way to enter SQ2, especially with the adaptation in driving style. It's a shame and definitely towards me; I'll take the blame and move forward."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It's a short lap here, so it's always going to be tricky. We changed quite a lot from FP1, and we're still trying to learn about the package, but obviously, it's frustrating when you miss out by a small bit. The second lap of the Sprint-Quali was definitely better than the first one, but we still need to finetune some things. I do think we made the right changes, but maybe we need to balance it better. We'll try to use the Sprint to understand the car always more, so I'm staying optimistic."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "A tough Sprint Qualifying session for us for different reasons across both sides of the garage. We've done some experimentation this morning after our difficult weekend in Barcelona, and it was very good to do because we learnt a lot. Daniel had a lot of changes for the Sprint Qualifying session and it's always difficult with one set of tyres. We knew needing to nail that first lap was going to be difficult to get the best out of the car. However, it's a long weekend and we'll learn more in the Sprint tomorrow, and then we have another shot at Qualifying in the evening. Yuki unfortunately went off on his second lap in SQ1 and damaged his floor. Without that, I'm very sure he would've been higher up. We'll repair his floor overnight and make sure he's got a perfect car for tomorrow."

