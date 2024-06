Ricciardo denies being given RB ultimatum

It's 'business as usual' insists Daniel Ricciardo following Helmut Marko's claim that Liam Lawson is to partner Yuki Tsunoda next season.

While RB CEO Peter Bayer recently claimed that the Faenza-based outfit would be retaining its current line-up, there was widespread surprise when only Tsunoda was officially confirmed for 2025.

Yesterday however, social media went into a frenzy following an interview in which Marko said that RB wanted to return to its roots as a development team for upcoming drivers and that therefore Lawson would get the second seat.

"The shareholders have made it known that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly," he told Kleine Zeitung. "The goal was that he would be considered for Red Bull Racing with exceptional performances," he added, referring to Ricciardo. "But that seat now belongs to Sergio Perez, so that plan is no longer valid. We have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."

Understandably, Ricciardo was in great demand from the media upon his arrival at the Red Bull Ring today, for what will be his 250th grand prix start.

"I've become really good at not reading things," he replied when asked if he was aware of Marko's claim. "I didn't know about it 'til I was told when I got here.

"Look, I don't feel one way or another about it," he added. "I still know that the overriding thing in this sport is performance. That's it. That's what will give me my best chance of staying here. I know it's not going to be my nice smile or anything else, it's the on-track stuff.

"I haven't heard anything," he insisted. "There has been any pressure, no ultimatum, nothing like that.

"But I've also been in the sport a long time," he continued. "I know if I'm getting my ass kicked every weekend, at some point someone will be like 'hey mate, step it up, otherwise...' But I haven't had that. I've had good support from Christian, from Laurent, from everyone. They're doing what they can obviously, but then at some point, I'm the one in the car and I've got to push that throttle a bit harder."

Thus far this season, the Australian has been out-qualified by his teammate 8 times (from 10 races), while he has 9 points to the Japanese driver's 19.

His first points came in Miami, where he finished 4th in the Sprint, while he went on to claim 8th in Canada.

While Marko spoke of Lawson partnering Tsunoda from next season, there has been speculation that the youngster could be drafted in before that.

"I've obviously got a good opportunity, I say until the summer break," said Ricciardo, "I don't think that's a deadline, but obviously that's what you look at for the first half of the season.

"I look back at Barcelona and it's hard to get excited about a 15th but I was actually really happy with my race. So I would say it's at least now two better weekends in a row, I think.

"What I've certainly had trouble double this year, is having a kind of strong of good results," he admitted. "Two is still not enough, of course, at least for where I want to be. I definitely have a chance to get into the summer break with some momentum."