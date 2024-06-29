Tsunoda fined for "inappropriate comments"

Yuki Tsunoda has been fined €40,000 for making inappropriate comments over his radio during today's qualifying session.

After being overtaken by Guanyu Zhou in the pitlane during Q1, the RB driver was heard to say "these guys are f****** retards!".

Initially picked up by fans who had access to his team radio, the comment was subsequently spotted on social media and reported to the stewards who summoned the Japanese.

During the hearing Tsunoda was "very apologetic", according to the stewards and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is.

He said he was horrified when he learned the meaning and contended that his understanding of the words was different, though he acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse.

The stewards appreciated the RB driver's honesty, but reinforced the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate. Indeed, to have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code.

Considering the circumstances, the stewards determined that a severe fine was required, but also took into account the genuine remorse of the driver and his offer to issue a public apology, and for those reasons opted to suspend part of the fine imposed.

Tsunoda was fined €40,000 of which €20,000 is suspended for the remainder of the 2024 season on condition that no infringement of a similar nature occurs.

Claims that the RB driver uttered what a bunch of utter f****** w****** after the hearing are thought to be groundless.

Check out our Saturday gallery from the Red Bull Ring here.