F1 needs a "balanced" sound says Ford motorsport boss

F1 mustn't be too loud in order that fans can communicate with one another says Ford motorsport boss, as F1 seeks to find a balanced sound for F1 from 2026.

During the various historic parades held at recent races, and indeed over the weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, fans were able to hear the real sound of F1 as V8s, V10s and V12s took to the track.

From the moment the hybrid era got underway, fans were unhappy with the new sound of their sport, and while various solutions have been tried nothing came close to 'that certain sound'.

Previously, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali gave hope when he hinted that the 2030 engine regulations could see the scrapping of the various hybrid components, thereby allowing some of the sound to return.

However, speaking recently he appeared to have had a change of heart - no doubt influenced by the manufacturers - admitting that hybrid was here to stay.

"The intention is to make sure in the new regulation the engine sound itself will be higher because that's part of our emotion," he told Australia's 3AW. "It is really what our fans want to hear and that's the duty for us to commit to that. We need to have a different sound.

"It's music for my ears," he continued. "It's true that we had the 12 cylinders, it was a different frequency, very loud. And then ten, eight, six...

"It's not again down," he insisted. "It's just the situation is different. Of course we need to be a hybrid, we're going to be hybrid for the future.

Mark Rushbrook, motorsport boss of Ford, which is returning to F1 in 2026 with Red Bull, confirms that talks are ongoing to find a new, balanced sound for the sport.

"It's still TBD how they will actually sound in 2026," he tells Speedcafe. "Because there are changes to the power unit already, obviously for 2026 and changes to the car and the cars are going to sound different for 2026 in many ways.

"But that is certainly an open discussion," he adds, "even though we're not yet racing in 2026. Those meetings and discussions are already happening. What do we want to change for the future beyond that?"

Seemingly the sport is looking for a sound that will go some way to appeasing those who still yearn for the sound of the 'old' F1, and new fans to the sport...

"Well, there's definitely a difference," says Rushbrook. "When you go to a race, especially with a family, you want to be able to communicate with each other.

"So there's a balance, I think, or maybe a right level. So, yeah, we'll see how those discussions shake out."

Quite how families are able to communicate with each other whilst music is blasted out of the trackside speakers up to the very moment the lights go out is a mystery. Indeed, often, in the moments before the race, engineers are clearly struggling to communicate with their drivers such is the noise.

All of which appears to support the claim being made by some that races - the recent British Grand Prix being a prime example - are now essentially music festivals interspersed with the occasional bit of racing.

All the press releases from Silverstone in the weeks and days leading up to the Grand Prix referred only to the various DJs, singers and bands performing, with little or no mention of the actual racing.

Indeed, seeking a balanced sound in order that families can communicate is somewhat like those people who move to a new area then immediately complain about things like the church bells and the noise from the pub, all of which were there for decades, and often a lot longer, before they moved there.