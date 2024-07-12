Red Bull reveals the RB17

The Adrian Newey designed RB17 Hypercar has been revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The warps were taken off by Red Bull Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, Group Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Technical Director, Rob Gray.

Designed by Newey and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the RB17 builds on the 20 years of innovation in Formula One that has resulted in six constructors' titles.

The RB17 features a two-seater carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a semi-stressed mid mounted naturally aspirated V10 engine that is red lined at 15,000 rpm.

Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a carbon fibre gearbox. Weighing under 900 kg and with more than 1,200 HP, the RB17 delivers F1-equivalent lap times and top speeds in excess of 350 kph, while remaining easy to own and operate.

From developing the initial concept through to the delivery of the finished RB17 to customers, Red Bull Advanced Technologies is responsible for the entire process of designing and building the Hypercar, of which there are only 50 that will be sold.

Each RB17 client is welcomed into the Red Bull family with a full customer journey, including a range of track events giving owners the opportunity to experience some of the world's greatest circuits.

One-of-a-kind driver development and tailoring of the car to suit individual driver's needs is part of the unique experience. Each RB17 will be bespoke, with customers able to specify everything from the exterior paint colour to interior materials, and a whole host of smaller details.

"We are excited to reveal the RB17, a project that is one of the most authentic and exciting that Red Bull Advanced Technologies has embarked upon to date," said Christian Horner. "With 20 years of legacy in the world of F1 to draw from, and as a performance centred organisation, it only made sense for us to design our own Hypercar from the ground up. Combining technical innovation, achievement and emotional appeal, the RB17 is a landmark car. I'm very proud of the Team and am delighted to see it make its world debut. We expect the RB17 to be a future classic."

"I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own Hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years," added Adrian Newey, "and it has been a magnificent project and journey. For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17, is truly remarkable. The RB17 Hypercar embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner."

"The RB17 is an amazing project that we are privileged to work on, and has allowed Red Bull Advanced Technologies to showcase our engineering, design, and technical capabilities and solutions," said Rob Gray. "We cannot wait to see the finished cars being enjoyed to the full on a racetrack by racing and automotive enthusiasts alike."