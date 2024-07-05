British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "There's a bit of work to do coming out of the first two practice sessions here in Silverstone.

"On the soft tyre it didn't go so well in FP2 and the medium tyre looked better. We also had a little slide in FP2 heading into Chapel so I ended up aborting the lap there. We tried a few things on the car between FP1 and FP2, so we'll have to analyse everything and what we can do better ahead of Qualifying. Naturally I think the weather will impact things tomorrow with some rain to be expected and the whole grid will have to take that in to account with strategy."

Sergio Perez: "It was a solid session, considering I wasn't in the car this morning for FP1. The car is feeling good, but I think we need to find some balance, especially in the low and medium speed, the car feels really nice in the high speed. When you miss a session, it immediately feels like a busier afternoon, straight away you go into performance and high fuel and need to feed a lot back to engineering, but Isack had done a great job doing that for the Team this morning. I think the car has good potential for this weekend, the conditions are going to be varied and we are going to have to be on it with the decisions we make."

Isack Hadjar: "It was unbelievable to drive in FP1 today. It honestly felt like the first time in the car again and the braking and the high speed in the RB20 are just on another level. My last FP1 was in Abu Dhabi and it was quite limited mileage, so it was unbelievable to drive around this iconic and fast track here at Silverstone. The conditions were pretty good and fully dry, we expected some wet spots but the grip was actually very good which was surprising. It's been a while since I've been in this car, but it is always great to be back with the Team and to know the procedures."

