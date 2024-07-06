Brown cites Red Bull's "lack of respect" for Austrian clash

Zak Brown hits out at Red Bull over Austrian clash, claiming the incident is typical of the team's "lack of respect" for the regulations.

Despite failing to get drivers to condemn Max Verstappen for last week's clash with Lando Norris - the Briton and various rivals actually defending the Dutchman - the media persisted on Friday when given the opportunity to get the views of their team bosses, and Zak Brown rose to the occasion.

Like Andrea Stella, the American believes that the incident was the result of the failure to crack down on the three-time world champion over the years, and in this respect he holds Red Bull mainly responsible.

"It was quite an epic battle," he told reporters. "Exciting for the fans, exciting for everyone in Formula 1.

"I think it was a matter of time until we saw the two of them going head-to-head," he continued. "Obviously, an unfortunate outcome at what was a very small touch. But I think as we reflect on the weekend, I think we need - and I think this is something that the FIA agrees with - we need to invest more in our stewarding to have greater consistency and enforcement of the regulations.

"I think having part-time stewards, it's a very difficult job, it's quite complex, and so to kind of do it on a part-time basis for the level Formula 1 is at, I think, is difficult, because Max and Lando were just duking it out as you'd expect them to do, and until someone tells Max, 'hey, that's against the regulations', he's not going to know any different.

"So I think there were missed opportunities for the stewards to make note," he added, before turning his attention to the Austrian team.

"Also disappointed that at such a great team like Red Bull that the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio and what was said... We all have a responsibility on (the) pit wall (to) tell our drivers the do's and don'ts and what's going on in the race and so I think we need to have respect for regulations and we've seen there be lack of respect, whether it's financial regulations or you know sporting, on-track issues with fathers and things of that nature, and I just don't think that's how we need to go racing and we need to guide our drivers on what's right or wrong.

"I think had it been addressed earlier maybe that incident wouldn't have taken place," he added. "So, (a) racing incident that I think could have been avoided if the pit wall and the stewards had maybe been more on top of what the regulations say you can and can't do."

Asked if his reference to the stewards means he would like to see full-time, professional officials, he said: "Yeah, I think given the level Formula 1 is at, how difficult the job is...

"I mean, hats off to the stewards that are here every weekend. It's not to be disrespectful of what they're doing. I think it's hard to do on a part time basis and we're all racing full time. It's a big sport.

"I also think things need to be looked at the track limits," he added. "When Lando went off trying to pass Max. That was just a good, brave move. And I think we want to encourage drivers to have good racing. And for me, track limits are about cutting the track to get a better lap time. He gave the position back right away. It was clearly a slower sector.

"So I think there's some things that need to be reviewed and tightened up just so we have greater consistency. Because I think you hear the drivers say they're a little bit confused as what's on and what's off."

Asked about the 10s penalty given to Verstappen for causing the collision, Brown said: "I think what they gave... You're supposed to give a driver a car's width, and he didn't. And it's unfortunate. It could have just been a small rub, and they both carried on. But I thought that was the right penalty, because that's what the rule book says.

"But again, I think Max is an awesome racing driver fighting for the lead. And it's our responsibility as teams to let the drivers know what the limits are. And if you don't, I wouldn't expect Max to do anything differently."

When it was pointed out that many of the drivers felt last week's incident was overblown and essentially feel that 'Max is Max', Brown said: "I don't think it would be fair to characterise it as Max's driving. You see battles all throughout the field. And so I think we just need regulations that are black and white and enforced accordingly.

"So I don't think it would be fair to say Max is driving. I think all these drivers drive at the absolute limit as they should. But then you have a set of regulations. I think if you look at Anthony Davidson's review on Sky, a driver, as he mentioned, who has driven the track himself and driven Formula 1 cars. I thought he did a nice job of laying out what exactly was going on there.

"So I think it's not about cleaning up the drivers, it's about enforcing and having much clearer regulations on a consistent basis, whatever those may be. But I think these are the 20 best drivers in the world, so they can deal with about anything."

Over the last few months Brown has been highly critical of the team, never missing an opportunity to hit out, be it the perceived "toxicity" within the outfit, the so-called exodus of personnel or the relationship with RB, however, when asked if he would be speaking to Christian Horner about what he terms Red Bull's lack of respect for the rules, his response suggested a more personal reason for the continued sniping.

"That's the FIA's role," he said. "I don't really have any interest in speaking with Christian."

