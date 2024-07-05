British Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been a solid day.

"We've done a good amount of running and some nice laps, so I feel reasonably comfortable. We've made some changes over the morning which helped me get into a good rhythm, which is super important around such a high-speed track like this.

"I think we've got a few more to tweaks to make, but it's difficult with the challenges of wind and rain. It's been a clean two sessions, and that's a good start to the weekend, so I'm happy with that."

Oscar Piastri: "That's Friday done. It's been a decent day for the team, especially in FP2. We've got a few things to sort out overnight to make it a bit better on my side, but I think it's been a solid first day at Silverstone.

"Going into tomorrow, I think we're in a reasonable position, however we're probably going to get very wet which can change things. I'm looking forward to getting back on track."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Today at Silverstone we had two productive sessions. There was an ever-present risk of rain, but it only materialised towards the end of the second session, which gave us enough time to go through our run plan and set-up work. In general, we got encouraging information - but conditions were very particular today, so we're not looking too much at the lap times themselves. We're now just focussing on tomorrow, when we need to be ready for whatever the weather brings."

Check out our Friday gallery from Silverstone here.