Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was nice to score a strong number of points as a team in this morning's Sprint.

"The car felt good which gave us confidence going into the Quali session, and despite the tricky conditions, I'm happy to be on the front row again as Max was clearly quicker than us today.

"Looking to tomorrow, we're going to need to find a little extra to beat the pace of the Red Bulls but we're usually stronger in races than we are in Qualifying, so I'm excited and we'll try our best."

Oscar Piastri: "It was great to score some important points in the Sprint this morning, it was an interesting race and our pace as a team looked strong. Turning to Qualifying, it's disappointing to have had my lap deleted due to track limits, a decision that I find quite surprising. My attention is now on gaining places from P7 in tomorrow's race. We'll work hard overnight to see where we can make some small improvements and head into Sunday ready to score strong points for the team."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a positive result in the Sprint where we scored a good haul of points, we needed to go again for the Qualifying session, which proved to be trickier than Sprint Quali yesterday. It was tough to put good laps together. Lando and Oscar did a very good job of maximising what was available. Oscar had his best lap in Q3 - which was worth a P3 starting position - deleted by what looks to be a questionable approach to enforcing track limits. Especially, in a place like Turn 6, in which track limits are enforced by the track configuration itself. It's a long race and we will do our best to finish higher than the current P7 spot on the grid. For Lando, P2 gives him real opportunities. We were competitive in the Sprint today and hopefully can find a way to go one better in tomorrow's Austrian Grand Prix."

