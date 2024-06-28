Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Overall, a good Quali today, P2 is pretty strong.

"It was close but it has been all year. Possibly not my tidiest Qualifying session, but I managed to pull it out at the end and produce a nice lap. P2 for tomorrow's Sprint is a positive start to the weekend, we'll keep pushing on from here."

Oscar Piastri: "P3, not a bad effort today. We've got a couple of corners to tidy-up, but I'm happy to be able to qualify well for the Sprint. We're in a good spot for tomorrow and will work hard overnight ready for the fun to begin."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's been a tricky Sprint Qualifying session. It wasn't easy to put laps together and there was a bit of work to do to find the right position in the out laps. We needed to be very careful with traffic but, ultimately, the outcome is positive with P2 and P3 on the grid for the Sprint race. This is a position we can try and capitalise on and see if we can go for the win. At the same time, we once again can see how tight the field is at the front. There's really not much to pick between Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, so we need to maximise the package, the driving, the execution and see what we can do tomorrow."