Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited for the Austrian Grand Prix. It's a really fun track to drive, and I have some great memories from over the years, so I am looking forward to getting out there. The fans are always enthusiastic and create a great atmosphere.

"The car is in a great spot, we'll take what we learned from Spain and use it to keep pushing. We're not focused on setting specific targets, our aim is to keep improving what we do each weekend and we let the results speak for themselves. Let's see what we can do."

Oscar Piastri: "I can't wait to get to Austria and hit the ground running. I'm really looking forward to getting back in the car on Friday and working hard with the engineers to start the weekend on the front foot.

"I was aiming for far more in Barcelona but coming away with points from a frustrating one keeps things ticking over. Credit to the team for the job they are consistently doing and hopefully we can all keep the momentum going."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We head to Austria for the second race in a busy triple header, having left Spain with another strong result for the team. While we've had many positive results this season, Red Bull Ring is one of the shortest circuits on the calendar, so we expect it to be very close this weekend. We remain focused in our efforts to keep improving and consistently fight the top teams around us."

Red Bull Ring

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.318km/2.683 miles

Total race distance: 306.452km/190.420 miles

Number of corners: 10 (7 right, 3 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5.