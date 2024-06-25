Austrian Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber gears up for the third Sprint event of the season, the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

Nestled in the Styrian mountains, this circuit is usually a guarantee of action-packed races and, as Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu prepare for a busy summer of racing, the team is set for an exciting weekend in which to chase its first points of the season.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: We head to Spielberg looking to build on the encouraging step forward we made in Qualifying in Barcelona. Although we didn't score points there, we left Spain with a newfound confidence, eager to keep working hard to make our way back into the top ten: the team keeps working and we are being aided by the new parts we recently introduced, parts that we aim to further finetune this week. Having been on the calendar for a decade now, the Red Bull Ring has become a modern classic which drivers got to know rather well, having also hosted back-to-back race weekends for two years in row. This weekend will also see the third Sprint event of the season, another recurrence at this circuit. With only one practice session available before Sprint Shootout gets underway, it'll be essential to execute everything at our very best, ready to take any opportunity that may arise."

Valtteri Bottas: "I have enjoyed racing in Austria since it was reintroduced on the calendar, and I am looking forward to being back; the track is an exciting one, with its quick corners and gradient changes, and together with the stunning views and the fans, it's an overall pleasant experience. Races here can have a lot of action and there are a lot of overtaking spots, so it can be fun: I have had a series of good results here, too, including two wins and a few podiums, as well as my first ever one back in 2014 - I can't believe it's been a decade since! Looking back at Barcelona, we were in a better place than previous events, but there is still some work to be done to be regularly back in the top ten. With this being a Sprint event, it's important to get the feeling right from the start of the weekend and build our performance on it."

Zhou Guanyu: "It's good to be back in Spielberg: I have enjoyed racing here over the past few years and I expect another entertaining weekend. The track layout is rather unique - short, with a few corners and big braking zones - and this allows for some thrilling on-track action: the low number of corners also means each one is even more crucial when setting a lap in qualifying. As we head into the race weekend, I am motivated and eager to get back on track: our performance in Barcelona was definitely encouraging, closer to where we were at the beginning of the season, and all of us, both trackside and back home in Hinwil, are working hard to close the gap. We all know how just a tenth could make a great difference in qualifying, and how that is even more decisive during a Sprint event. We must keep focused and remain at the top of our game all weekend long, giving our maximum on and off the track."