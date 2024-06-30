Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I know that's only my fourth podium in F1 but being so close to a win hurts a little bit! It's really good points, of course, and we were very strong in the second half of the race, so overall I'm happy with a podium in that regard - but when it's so close at the end, you can't help but feel disappointed.

"We get another go next week at Silverstone, it has always been a track I enjoy, and I have good memories of the Grand Prix from last year. It's the team's home race, and hopefully, we can be up at the front once again."

Lando Norris: "Tough race! The first half was challenging because I didn't really have the pace, but it improved in the final stint and felt very strong. I made a number of attempts to go for the win, trying to avoid collisions, and frustratingly I got crashed into by Max, which ended my day early. There was nothing more I could do.

"The team did a great job this weekend and we gave a very strong race until the contact. It's unfortunate and hurts but it's time to move on to the next one. I'm looking forward to racing in front of my home fans at Silverstone. We'll be fighting for another strong result to finish the triple header on a high."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We come away from this event in Austria with a double podium finish in the Sprint and a podium finish for Oscar in the main race, which confirms once again the trajectory of the team. We are now in a condition to contend for the top positions at every kind of circuit.

"There's quite a lot of confirmation of the strengths, in terms of the car performance, in terms of the operations, in terms of the whole team working together, united in order to try and bring McLaren to the front of the grid.

"At the same time, there's also quite a bit of frustration, because of what happened yesterday with the lap-deletion for Oscar, and today, with the collision between Lando and Max, which meant we could not see this battle going to the Chequered Flag, which would have been quite exciting.

"We will make sure we use this frustration to be even more determined and motivated to make our strengths even stronger and be ready for a second part of the season, which has all the conditions to be quite exciting for the papaya colours."