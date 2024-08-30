Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:21.676 158.663 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:21.904 0.228 3 Norris McLaren S 1:21.917 0.241 4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:22.126 0.450 5 Bottas Stake S 1:22.127 0.451 6 Piastri McLaren S 1:22.199 0.523 7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:22.214 0.538 8 Albon Williams S 1:22.220 0.544 9 Perez Red Bull S 1:22.311 0.635 10 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:22.315 0.639 11 Magnussen Haas S 1:22.572 0.896 12 Ricciardo RB M 1:22.605 0.929 13 Tsunoda RB S 1:22.714 1.038 14 Gasly Alpine S 1:22.763 1.087 15 Zhou Stake S 1:22.854 1.178 16 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:22.864 1.188 17 Colapinto Williams S 1:22.880 1.204 18 Ocon Alpine S 1:22.881 1.205 19 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:23.157 1.481 20 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:23.955 2.279