Dutch Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
25/08/2024

Result of the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 72 1h 30:45.519
2 Verstappen Red Bull 72 + 0:22.896
3 Leclerc Ferrari 72 + 0:25.439
4 Piastri McLaren 72 + 0:27.337
5 Sainz Ferrari 72 + 0:32.137
6 Perez Red Bull 72 + 0:39.542
7 Russell Mercedes 72 + 0:44.617
8 Hamilton Mercedes 72 + 0:49.599
9 Gasly Alpine 71 + 1 Lap
10 Alonso Aston Martin 71 + 1 Lap
11 Hulkenberg Haas 71 + 1 Lap
12 Ricciardo RB 71 + 1 Lap
13 Stroll Aston Martin 71 + 1 Lap
14 Albon Williams 71 + 1 Lap
15 Ocon Alpine 71 + 1 Lap
16 Sargeant Williams 71 + 1 Lap
17 Tsunoda RB 71 + 1 Lap
18 Magnussen Haas 71 + 1 Lap
19 Bottas Stake 70 + 2 Laps
20 Zhou Stake 70 + 2 Laps

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:13.817 (Lap 72)

