Albon disqualified

Alex Albon has been disqualified from the results of today's qualifying session after his car was found not to be in compliance with the regulations.

The floor body of the Thai's Williams was found to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a) of the Technical Regulations, which state that bodywork declared as "Floor Body" must lie within RV-FLOOR-BODY.

The team did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements produced different results.

The stewards determined that the result of the measurement conducted with the FIA system in Parc Ferme is the relevant one and the due process prescribed by the regulations had been followed, therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement was applied and the youngster, who qualified eighth, was disqualified from the results.

The decision comes as a double blow to Williams which already had Logan Sargeant starting from the back of the grid after the American was unable to take part in qualifying as a result of crashing in this morning's practice session.

"Unfortunately, Alex has been disqualified from qualifying due to his floor body being outside the regulatory volume set by the FIA," said the Grove outfit in reaction to the stewards ruling.

"We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon."