Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: A day of mixed emotions.

"After Logan crashed in FP3 the team gave it their best to get the car ready for Qualifying, but unfortunately there was simply too much to do, so Logan will have to start from P20.

On the other hand, Alex had a great afternoon with the car performing well and solid runs in Q1 and Q2 that got him into Q3. As we only had one set of new tyres left, we opted for one run at the end and qualified in P8. He is in a great position tomorrow to score points, but it will be a hard fight as it is so tight in the midfield. The weather should be stable and dry tomorrow which will hopefully make it a great race for the fans.

Alex Albon: I'm really happy with P8 and that our upgrades have helped us secure this position. It's been very windy and gusty out there and it seems like if you were 10 seconds behind another car, they could have a completely different wind to you and it was halves of seconds that were in the wind, so it felt a little like the lottery. We've made a big step with the weight as well as the aero upgrade and it's not the complete package either with more to come soon, so it's all looking positive. The car felt strong and got better on each lap, so it's great to get this result in these conditions today and to see the upgrades working well. We can all be happy, so a big thank you to the team for working hard to have the updates ready. We'll be in the mix tomorrow, I'm feeling confident.

Logan Sargeant: It was a small mistake with a big consequence, just touching the grass and that was it. Obviously, a big hit but I'm ok. There's a lot to fix on the car so I feel for everyone working on it tonight to get it ready for tomorrow. All we can do is regroup, go again and try and have a good race.