Dutch Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: After a nice break that was truly needed for the whole team, we are keen to go racing again and Zandvoort is a great place to start the next double header. It's a brilliant track with flowing corners but what makes the place unique is the atmosphere the fans create throughout the weekend.

Last year, the race was a real rollercoaster as we started 4th on the grid with Alex, before dropping to the back of the pack after some early rainfall, finishing in 8th. This year, we are bringing one of our bigger upgrades to Zandvoort so will need some time to understand how the FW46 behaves and performs. We are looking forward to what hopefully will be another good weekend in Zandvoort.

Alex Albon: I'm feeling well rested and ready to get back into it following a great summer break, and Zandvoort is always a nice race to return to, with the fans bringing a great energy to the weekend. In terms of the circuit, it always presents its challenges, being quite a technical track with several banked corners and an increased risk of tyre degradation, however last year we performed well, being one of our best Qualifying sessions of the year. Additionally, we'll be bringing upgrades to the car this weekend, so I'm looking forward to testing these out and seeing how the FW46 performs.

Logan Sargeant: After a few weeks of resting and recharging with family and friends over the break, I'm ready to jump back in the FW46 and go racing. Zandvoort is not the easiest track to overtake at, but it definitely has an old school feel to it with its narrowness and fast flowing nature. I'm looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere the fans create as it's one of the best on the calendar. As a team, we'll be looking to understand the upgrades we're bringing this weekend and how the car will perform.