Dutch Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "It's been a great summer break. I got back to Australia to see some friends and family, so I'm feeling recharged, fit and healthy. I'm looking forward to getting back to Zandvoort. Obviously last year it's where my year turned upside down, but until the accident with Oscar, I was really enjoying the circuit, the car was great around there. I'm confident we can continue where we left off before the break, our momentum was strong and we're definitely in the fight for some points."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I enjoyed the break and now I'm all set to go racing again. I went back to Japan and had a great time catching up with friends and my family, something I don't get the chance to do very often during the season. After that, I've been back in Italy, doing a training programme, with plenty of cycling and even some wakeboarding. Now it's time for Zandvoort, a unique challenge with its tight, twisty track and its banked corners. We had a strong finish to the first part of the season, so I want to keep that momentum going from now on."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Zandvoort presents some different challenges, but we have a solid baseline to take in this race, which, combined with a couple of further minor updates, should allow us to continue to fight towards the front. The circuit is a testing 'Old School' circuit ranking amongst the shorter circuits on the calendar with 14 corners of various types, combined with short straights with various cambers and many gravel traps, which will punish even the smallest of errors. Achieving a good qualifying is very important here. With regards to the race, as it has been the case for the majority of races this season, we expect a tough fight with our closest competitors for points and we are looking forward to the battle in what is going to be a very intense second half of the season."