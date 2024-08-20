Dutch Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "We're back! I had a great time over summer break. It's always good to take some time off and focus on spending time with family and friends. I feel refreshed and ready for the final 10 races of the year.

"I'm looking forward to the Dutch Grand Prix. It's a good race to start the second half of the season. There are always a lot of fans in the crowd who bring a great atmosphere to be a part of. It's also a fun circuit to drive. Hopefully, we can continue where we left off and continue bringing the fight for wins and podiums."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm excited to get back on track. It was great to take my mind off racing and relax, but I'm now ready to get back into action and take on the second half of the season.

"I was really happy with my driving before the break and it was good to get the win in Hungary and second place in Spa. I'm looking forward to getting back in the car in Zandvoort as it's always a good race weekend, especially with cool characteristics like the steep banking. I'll be working hard to keep on improving my position in the championship."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "With two weeks of shutdown over, we now return to racing with renewed energy. The Dutch fans always create a great atmosphere, which we can't wait to experience once again. Zandvoort is a short, technical circuit, which poses a very different challenge to Spa or Monza.

"This weekend marks the start of a very busy period, with four races in five weeks. To ensure we maximise the opportunities ahead of us, we must be resilient, focused and work together closely as a team to extract maximum performance."

Circuit Zandvoort

Race laps: 72

Circuit length: 4.259km/2.646 miles

Total race distance: 306.587km/190.504 miles

Number of corners: 14 (10 right, 4 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3