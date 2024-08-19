Jordan and Briatore tip Piastri for title glory

Eddie Jordan and Flavio Briatore both believe that Oscar Piastri is world champion material and that it is only a matter of time.

Over the course of 14 seasons, the Irishman guided his eponymous team to 19 podium finishes, including four wins, and a best championship finish of third in the 1999 season, while the Italian oversaw title wins at Benetton and Renault with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

Briatore was also manager to a number of drivers including Alonso, Jarno Trulli and Mark Webber, the former Red Bull driver who now manages Piastri.

Talking on the Formula for Success podcast, the pair tipped the Australian, who recently claimed his maiden F1 win, for championship success.

"I said about three races ago, before he did win that race, I said that he's going to emerge as one of the greatest drivers of the next decade," said Jordan, who gave Schumacher his F1 debut.

"Honestly, the guy who impressed me the most in Formula 1 was Mark Webber, who was with me for 15 years," said Briatore. "He is one of the best people I have met in Formula 1.

"He was always loyal, he's sincere, he's a friend, he's respectful," he added.

At which point, Jordan asked: "Do you think he learned a lot by being managed by you?"

"Well the fact that Piastri looks like world champion material then yes," replied Briatore. "If he's not world champion next year, then 2027, he will be there," he added.

"If McLaren still have this car, Piastri, I believe, is one of the best drivers."