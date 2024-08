Piastri won in Hungary with a broken rib

Oscar Piastri has revealed that his maiden F1 win was accompanied by his "first broken bone".

The Australian made the revelation on social media, posting: "First part of the season done. First GP victory. First broken bone. Rib's enjoying the break."

Though he didn't go into any further detail, alongside images of his various trips to the podium this year he included an ultrasound scan of the offending bone.

The image, which appeared to show a fracture to his left sixth rib, was dated 8 July, the day after the British Grand Prix, indicating that he raced in Hungary and Belgium with the damaged rib.

Meanwhile, the Australian youngster has paid tribute to team boss Andrea Stella who recently extended his contract with McLaren.

Widely credited with the Woking outfit's turnaround over the last year or so, Piastri credits the Italian's managerial style not only for the team's success but his own development.

"Andrea has been a pivotal part in McLaren's success, and my success in F1," he tells Speedcafe. "Firstly, I think his background in the sport helps a lot in terms of experience, in terms of race-winning experience, championship-winning experience.

"He knows what it's like, which helps, but I think more so than that, just the natural leadership that he has is remarkable. It's been very nice working with him as a team principal.

"I get on really well with Zak as well," he adds. "Quite contrasting personalities between Andrea and Zak, but I think it's quite a good balance to have.

"He's very involved in getting the key people in the right places, and bringing on-board all the partners that we have," he said of Brown, "whether that's to help fund the team or also to make us a faster team through technical partnerships and stuff like that."

