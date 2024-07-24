Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Spa up next, and it's another special one for me. It's probably one of my favourite circuits, and I know I'm not the only driver to enjoy racing there. It's a challenging track, and the weather can be unpredictable, but it's nothing we haven't seen before.

"I can't believe we're nearly at the summer break. Last weekend was an incredible one for us as a team. The car felt brilliant, and it's a good position to be in to close out the first part of the season. I'm excited to get back in the car and hopefully bring home another haul of points for the team."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been an amazing few days taking in my first win in Formula 1, and I want to thank everyone for their support and kind messages. It was a great weekend for the entire team, but we now switch our focus to the final race before the summer break.

"The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is my favourite track, so I'm excited to return to Belgium. It's always tricky to predict what it will be like for us, but we're in a strong position and we look to come away with another good set of points. It's been a great first half of the season, so we'll take the momentum into this weekend and see what we can do."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "After a very strong weekend in Hungary, we are already fully focused on the next challenge in Belgium.

"The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a driver favourite but also the longest and one of the most challenging on the calendar. The changeable weather conditions add a level of uncertainty, but we take every challenge as an opportunity.

"As we come towards the end of a very busy period of racing, we push one final time and look to maximise our points-scoring opportunities before a well-deserved summer break."

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race laps: 44

Circuit length: 7.004km/4.352 miles

Total race distance: 308.052km/191.415 miles

Number of corners: 19 (9 right, 10 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4.