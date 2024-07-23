Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

The final event ahead of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship's summer recess takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, venue for the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2024 season.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has been in existence since the early 1920s, with the inaugural Belgian Grand Prix held on the 14km road course in 1925. The fearsome course, which connected the districts of Francorchamps, Malmedy and Stavelot, was on the calendar during Formula 1's first season in 1950 and it remained active until 1970, when it was abandoned due to growing safety concerns. After spells at Zolder and Nivelles, Formula 1 returned to a truncated yet still challenging Spa-Francorchamps in 1983, and it has been the permanent host of the country's grand prix since 1985.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in its current 7km iteration, is the longest circuit on the current calendar, and a firm favorite among the Formula 1 drivers. It features fast and flowing corners such as Pouhon, Blanchimont and the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex, along which drivers ascend flat out through the Ardennes Forest. Spa-Francorchamps also requires a trade-off for teams and drivers to settle upon the best approach. The power-hungry first and third sectors - which are almost flat-out bar the La Source hairpin and Bus Stop chicane - are counteracted by the lengthy middle sector with an abundance of medium- to high-speed corners.

There is also the timeless factor of mother nature; the Ardennes Forest's changeable weather means that conditions can vary, even sector-by-sector owing to Spa-Francorchamps' sprawl, so teams and drivers must be alert to the input from the skies through the weekend and across the course of Sunday's 44-lap race.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are keen to sign off before the summer recess on a positive note. Hulkenberg has contested 10 grands prix in Belgium, with a best result of fourth place in 2012 and 2016 respectively, while Magnussen's eight starts at the venue have brought him a highest classification of eighth with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2018.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "I'm looking forward to going back to Spa, it's a pretty challenging circuit both in terms of car and driver. The circuit requires a pretty efficient car due to the long straights in sectors one and three and balancing that with the flowing sequence in sector two will be the challenge. Spa always provides interesting racing with plenty of overtaking opportunities and the famous weather in Spa-Francorchamps can always add to the excitement. I'm looking forward to finishing the final race before the shutdown on a high!"

Nico Hulkenberg: "Spa is definitely like no other, always a great challenge and it being the last race before the summer break means you want to give it everything before a short rest. I've had good results here and with the car performing how it is, we should be hoping for a competitive weekend. For the summer break, I'm going to spend some days in Bavaria with the family. Mountains, chill and recharge and then back to training to be ready for the second half of the season."

Kevin Magnussen: "Spa is one of my absolute favorite tracks in the world, and the closest to a home race - at least geographically - for me. It's a circuit that everyone enjoys, through Eau Rouge is always a thrill, although it's a pretty easy corner technically. We've been efficient on long straights so our strengths should come out and shine here. It's always an exciting race with the weather being unpredictable and hopefully with our car, which by now has proven to be good at all tracks so far, we can have a good race there."