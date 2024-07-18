Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

18/07/2024

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Budapest is a great place to come to and the Hungaroring is a circuit loved by many drivers.

This weekend we'll use the soft range of tyres, and with track temperatures being very high, tyre management will be key to good results in the race. It's a track that we tend to struggle with as a team, but we've brought some good learnings from Barcelona, so we hope make progress in the right direction this weekend.

Alex Albon: As we head to Hungary, The Hungaroring circuit is a track that I've always loved to drive and it's always great seeing how passionate the fans are in Budapest. Coming off the back of a strong weekend in Silverstone but a more challenging triple header, we'll take the learnings we've gathered over the past weeks and try to apply these in Hungary. Traditionally it's a track that doesn't suit our car very well and with the hot temperatures, we'll have to take opportunities where we can.

Logan Sargeant: I'm excited to be back in Hungary this week! It's a fun track to drive with twisty corners and a fast, flowing second sector that makes it super satisfying when you put it all together. We'll be aiming to build on the good momentum from Silverstone to get a positive result on Sunday.

