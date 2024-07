Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber is gearing up for a Hot Car Summer as attention turns to the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Held at the iconic Hungaroring circuit, known for its demanding twists and turns and its searing heat, this race marks a crucial juncture as the team navigates through its mid-season challenges. With the focus firmly set on climbing back towards the top ten, drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are determined to secure a strong result, propelling the team into a competitive position ahead of the summer break.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "After a brief break following the European triple header, it's time to go racing again. It is clear that our results so far fell short of our expectations and aspirations. Our commitment to hard work remains unwavering as we continue to address our weaknesses and develop the appropriate solutions. Everyone, both trackside and at the factory, has been pushing to bring out the best in our car. As we go into this double header, where we'll face the sweltering Hungarian heat and Spa's unpredictable weather, it's imperative that we improve our performance, especially with the summer shutdown on the horizon. These two races have often been full of action, so opportunities will be there. We must rise to the occasion, demonstrate our potential, and reignite our momentum."

Valtteri Bottas: "Having a break after the triple header was definitely needed, and now I am looking forward to the final two races before the summer shutdown. Budapest is a stunning city, and it's close enough to the circuit to be enjoyed. It's also, traditionally, a bit of a home race for the Finnish fans so there will be plenty of support on the stands. Overtaking here is quite a challenge: it's an old-school track, right and twisty, and, given the limited opportunities to pass, qualifying will be crucial. Our recent races haven't met our expectations, and during the short break between triple and double headers, we've worked hard as a team to focus on analysing our issues. Everyone, both trackside and factory-based, is working tirelessly to enhance our car's performance and we hope for a step in the right direction at the Hungaroring."

Zhou Guanyu: "Returning to Hungary after a short break feels great: I have some good memories of qualifying here, as we secured P5 and P7 on the starting grid last year, and even if the race didn't go our way, it can be a good sign ahead of this year's event. I hope we can achieve another strong qualifying result on this track, where overtaking is almost as challenging as Monaco. It's a high downforce circuit, very physical and with little chance to rest: getting into a good rhythm will be crucial to maximise performance. As a team, we've been working on the car and addressing issues that have kept us from being closer to the top of the midfield and fighting for points. Now, it's time to tackle the Hungarian heat and get back into the mix."