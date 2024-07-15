Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 13 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will take MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to the Hungaroring, and to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 first ventured to Hungary in 1986, when it became the first country under the Iron Curtain to host a world championship grand prix. The Hungaroring, located in a natural valley, was constructed in anticipation of Formula 1's arrival, and the circuit has been a mainstay on the calendar ever since, with only Italy's Monza enjoying a longer unbroken stint. The Hungarian Grand Prix swiftly emerged as a popular venue on the schedule, enhanced by its proximity to Hungary's historic and lively capital, Budapest, which spans the immense Danube River.

The Hungaroring is a tight and tricky circuit where strong mechanical grip and high levels of downforce are essential, with several medium- and high-speed turns across its 4.3km layout. Compared to some circuits there are precious few straights, making overtaking a challenge, and consequently placing a greater emphasis than usual upon the result of qualifying and consequent track position. Hungary's hot summer can lead to high track temperatures, placing a strain on the tires, though such weather can also lead to thunderstorms bubbling up, meaning teams have to keep track of potential cells.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are eager to build upon its recent strong form, having taken 20 points across the past two grands prix, including back-to-back sixth place finishes for Hulkenberg. The team enters the second half of the season in seventh place in the Constructors' Championship, on 27 points.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team reserve driver and 2025 race driver Oliver Bearman will continue his preparation program at the Hungaroring by participating in FP1, his fourth of sixth planned sessions, in place of Hulkenberg.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Budapest is a high-downforce circuit with short straights. It's basically Monaco-esque with the downforce so we're bringing of course the Monaco level of downforce and combining that with the Silverstone update. I know in Monaco we were quick on the straights, but with the upgrades of course we've improved our aero downforce, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do in Hungary. It will be a very different challenge to Silverstone as qualifying is everything. It's very, very difficult to overtake around the Hungaroring, so you put more emphasis on qualifying. In Monaco, we couldn't come home with anything so I'd like to put that right, this is like a second Monaco for us. I'm looking forward to it, it's a very different challenge, but we're ready for it."

Nico Hulkenberg: "The Hungaroring is a fun challenge and I like the place. The focus is still on the Saturday though as overtaking is notoriously difficult, but after a couple of good points hauls, and what felt like a good improvement to the car with our new update, I'm ready to put it to the test. We're in a good spot at the moment and everyone in the team is highly motivated, so we need to capitalize on that for the final two races before summer."

Kevin Magnussen: "Looking back at this season we've been competitive at most of the locations we've been to, so hopefully looking forward to another competitive weekend on this high-downforce circuit. The track is fun, it's a small circuit, kind of like a go-kart track and always has a good atmosphere - there's often quite a few Danish fans at this one. I think we're going into a double-header with two very different tracks, one very high-downforce - almost like our Monaco package - in Budapest, and one low-downforce track with Spa, so we're really going to be putting the VF-24 to the test."