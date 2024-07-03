British Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

This summer's triple-header ends with a great classic, as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix, one of the "Grandes Epreuves" of Formula 1.

Silverstone is a driver's circuit par excellence with several high speed corners that get the adrenaline flowing, while the atmosphere at the circuit is truly unique and electrifying, because of the huge crowds that pack the grandstands and all the general areas in between.

Created using the roads of a former Royal Air Force airfield, Silverstone is one of only four circuits on the current calendar that were in use for the very first season of Formula 1 in 1950, the others being Spa-Francorchamps, Monaco and Monza. In the 74 years since then, the circuit has evolved into a modern motorsport facility with the track much loved by drivers and fans alike. In its current form, the track is 5.891 kilometres in length, with 18 corners and two DRS zones to counteract the fact that overtaking is far from straightforward here. If a driver can catch the car ahead going into turns 3, 4 and 5, then a DRS move going into 6 is on the cards. As for Copse, which used to be turn 1 before the pits were moved, and which is now taken at over 290 km/h, overtaking is well nigh impossible, although it can be done at the end of the Hangar Straight, which comes after the high speed Maggotts and Becketts complex, one of the most famous stretches of tarmac in all of motor racing.

From brilliant sunshine to torrential rain, torrid heat, drizzle and even wintery conditions; over the years, the British Grand Prix has seen it all, so that the fans and team personnel know that one never goes to Silverstone without a rain jacket, just in case...

Fred Vasseur, Team Principal: Along with the Italian Grand Prix, the British event has been on the calendar longer than any other. Silverstone features high speed corners, which highlight the car's strengths and weaknesses and where the best drivers can make a difference. I believe that the updates package developed for the SF-24 by our engineers back in Maranello is a good one, delivering a step in aerodynamic downforce and now it is up to those of us at the track to extract all that potential to make the most of it.

We revert to the standard format this weekend, which means we have three hours of free practice in which to find a set-up that allows us to exploit the benefits that the new parts should deliver. As I already said, knowing how best to set up the car can actually have a bigger effect on lap time than can the specific benefits of any new components. We need to do a better job, so that Charles and Carlos can qualify higher up the grid and then fight right at the front in the race.

Ferrari at the British Grand Prix

GP contested: 71

Debut: 1951 (J.F. Gonzalez 1st; L. Villoresi 3rd; A. Ascari ret.; P. Whitehead 9th)

Wins: 18 (25.35%)

Pole positions: 16 (22.53%)

Fastest laps: 21 (29.58%)

Podiums: 59 (27.70%)

Three Questions to Oliver Bearman

As an Englishman what does Silverstone mean to you and what makes the track so special?

Oliver Bearman: For we English, Silverstone is the track par excellence, because of the atmosphere and the fans who obviously support the British drivers, but also because of the spectators in general, most of whom are real experts who appreciate motorsport and the skills of those behind the wheel, regardless of their nationality. Having said that, putting aside any chauvinism, Silverstone is an amazing circuit with some sections that are really part of motorsport history. Driving through Copse, or Maggots and Becketts in a single-seater gives you a feeling that's hard to put into words. Ask any driver, from Formula 1 to Formula 3 and you won't find anyone who doesn't love Silverstone.

You are a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP and a member of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. How has the Academy helped your career?

OB: The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy has helped me to progress in terms of my technical understanding as well as improving my physical fitness. Being part of this programme taught me things I could never have learned on my own. Last year I got the opportunity to drive in an official practice session at a Grand Prix for the first time and I will never forget my first experience driving the 2021 car at Fiorano. This year, I am now the team's reserve driver and that has given me the opportunity to work with the team members as well as spending a lot of hours in the simulator.

When did you realise you wanted to be a racing driver?

OB: At home, we always lived and breathed motor racing because my grandfather raced and so did my father, albeit at club level. It meant that by the time I was three or four years old, I already knew the names of all the cars, racing and roadgoing. In fact, it was my grandfather who took me to a kart track for the first time, renting a kart so that I could have my first go. I liked it so much that my parents bought me a kart for Christmas. From then on, I never stopped driving and I still think it's one of the best feelings in the world.

Facts & Figures

2. The counties in which Silverstone is located. The section from Becketts to Abbey, including the pit complex and the start-finish line is in Buckinghamshire, while the rest, from Farm corner to Maggotts, is in Northamptonshire.

51. The number of championships for engine powered vehicles held in the United Kingdom. 12 of these are international, 39 are national, more than in any other country in the world.

500. The amount in Sterling of the prizemoney given to the winner of the very first Formula 1 World Championship race, held at Silverstone on 13 May 1950. Collecting the cash was Alfa Romeo driver Giuseppe Farina. Today, that would be the equivalent of around £22,000. Currently, the prize money for winning a Grand Prix is...zero! Today, teams receive a share of the total prize money based on their position in the championship at the end of the season, but individual Grand Prix winners just get a trophy.

645.78. The number of points scored by Scuderia Ferrari in the British Grand Prix, more than any other team. Next up is Mercedes on 429.14, with McLaren third on 418.

1899. The year of the first police car chase in the United Kingdom, which took place in Northamptonshire. On an April day, Frederick John Phillips was going from shop to shop around Far Cotton and St James telling the shop owners that he was from the famous Barnum and Bailey circus and was organising advance publicity. He was offering them free tickets for the show if they would display a poster in their windows. If they agreed, he'd come back later with the posters but, just to keep his books in order, he asked them for a deposit which would be refunded when they went to the box office. Of course it was a scam! But one shopkeeper, Jane Botterill saw through it. She ran to St James End Police Station where she alerted Sergeant Hector McLeod. He asked in which direction the suspect was heading. Sergeant McLeod waved down local tailor, William Herbert Harrison, known locally as Jack, only the third person in Northampton to own a car and, hitting speeds of 15 mph (24 km/h) he drove Sergeant McLeod out of Northampton towards Daventry and finally caught up with the rogue and arrested him. It was an historic moment for the UK police!