Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

The Austrian Grand Prix is often one of the more exciting races of the season and so it proved to be today, although the final result was mixed for Scuderia Ferrari HP.

On the one hand, one can celebrate a return to the podium, thanks to a third place for Carlos Sainz, who drove a very solid race, while on the other, there's great disappointment for Charles Leclerc who tried to stage an almost impossible recovery following a collision at the start.

At the start, Carlos was passed by Lewis Hamilton for fourth place, but the Englishman soon had to give back the position because he had made the passing move off the track in the run-off area. Charles' race was immediately compromised when, at turn 1, he was squeezed between Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez and he came off worst, having to pit to replace a damaged front wing. From then on, Charles pinned his hopes on a Safety Car that never came to let him close up on the field. His pace was the same as Carlos' and he only just missed out on picking up a point as he finished eleventh. Carlos fought from start to finish in a really close battle with George Russell, most of the time scrapping for third place. At the most, the Mercedes driver had a five second advantage and after the last pit stop, when he rejoined on Hard tyres, while Carlos was on Mediums, the gap grew gradually smaller, getting down to under 2 seconds on lap 66, just as out in front, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen collided, with both their cars sustaining damage. That provoked a Virtual Safety Car while debris was cleared off the track and at the restart, the duel resumed, with Piastri now joining Sainz and Russell, the Australian on much fresher tyres. It meant he was able to pass the Ferrari for second place, behind Russell. It was Carlos' fifth podium finish of the season, the Scuderia's tenth, which confirms Carlos' fourth place in the Drivers' championship, closing in on Norris and Charles, who came away from this event with just the two points from yesterday's Sprint race. The team is still second in the Constructors' standings.

Carlos Sainz: This P3 is a positive result and it's a good reward for us after what was a difficult start to the weekend. Yesterday we worked hard to try to improve the car after the Sprint and we had a better qualifying. Today it was an eventful race and our pace wasn't bad, fighting with the Mercedes for a place on the podium.

Unfortunately, after the crash at the front I couldn't do much to keep the other McLaren behind as they've been very fast here in Austria. All in all, a podium is a good result and now we need to focus on ourselves to be able to fight at the front, which is where we want to be. All eyes on Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc: Unfortunately, this was a weekend to forget as nothing went as it should. The collision on the opening lap obviously completely ruined my race.

We were hoping for a Safety Car but it didn't come and I lost time behind Lando (Norris) when I had fresh tyres and could have pushed more. The end result was that we couldn't even score a point.

Apart from Carlos' podium which brings us a good points haul in the Constructors', the only other positive aspect of the weekend is that we were able to try various set-up configurations, producing plenty of data for the team, which will be very important for the upcoming races. Tomorrow, we will immediately start working hard with the aim of putting this race behind us, right from next weekend at Silverstone.

Fred Vasseur, Team Principal: Today's race gives us mixed feelings as it's positive to be back on the podium with Carlos, who drove a solid race and brought home good points for the championship, but we didn't score with Charles, who was involved in a racing incident at the start. So, all in all not a bad weekend even if there's a bit of frustration as we probably could have done a better job especially at the beginning of it.

We made a good step forward from Friday morning onwards but it's not enough and we must continue to push as we need to have two cars fighting for maximum points at every race.

Once again we need to work to improve our qualifying pace as starting nearer the front in such a tight field means having a better chance of finishing at the front, picking up opportunities and stay away from troubles. One final word on this weekend, to see such a close fight for the lead, with drivers really pushing one another, eventually ending with an unexpected winner, while there were other equally exciting battles lower down the field, is definitely very good for the popularity of this sport.