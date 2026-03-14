Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Haas

TGR Haas F1 Team drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon started Saturday's track action in Shanghai with the 19-lap Sprint race - the first of six planned Sprint weekends on the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship schedule. Bearman classified 8th at the checkered flag, scoring the last point on offer, with Ocon finishing 10th.

Starting P9 and P12 respectively, the opening lap of the Sprint saw action up and down the grid, with Bearman and Ocon able to successfully gain one place each. Once cars settled into a rhythm, the pair were able to hold station, both opting to run the Sprint on used Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires. On lap 13, Ocon neatly passed the dueling Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, before a safety car was brought out for the stricken Audi of Nico Hulkenberg, who stopped off-track near Turn 1.

As front-runners pitted for softs under the safety car, Bearman and Ocon chose to stay out. When racing resumed four laps later, the pair finished P8 and P10, securing one point.

Saturday afternoon then saw Bearman and Ocon back on track to qualify for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix - with Bearman leading the charge with a top 10 qualifying slot. The British racer made it all the way through to Q3 - eventually claiming P10 on the grid with a fastest lap of 1:33.292.

Ocon successfully made it through to Q2, however a double yellow flag being shown at the last corner during his final timed run meant the Frenchman wasn't able to better his first attempt (1:33.538) and finished the session P13.

Ollie Bearman: "There was crazy degradation on the medium tire in the Sprint, and honestly, when the safety car came out, I thought it was all over. There were two or three drivers on the hard compound who were absolutely flying, but actually I was able to gain back a bit of grip and pace and after the restart hold my own, and on to P8. I'm very happy to be able to bring back another point to the team and now move focus to this afternoon.

"I'm happy with qualifying today, we had good pace. In the end, we couldn't make that final step in Q3 in terms of lap time. I think the more we got on the edge of pushing, and grip improving, the increase in car balance, I struggled a little bit to get the most out of it. It's encouraging to be here in Q3, and I'm a bit more excited for the race tomorrow. As a team, we want to keep scoring."

Esteban Ocon: "Overall, it was a pretty positive Sprint. We made up places on track, which was very good because we lost out to Max on a different strategy that he took under the safety car. I think my tires degraded a lot less than some of the other cars, but it was really the starting position that wasn't in our favor.

"In qualifying, we got a yellow flag on the last lap, so unfortunately we couldn't really improve, and that impeded us quite a lot. I was up on the final lap before the yellow flags, so it was far from optimum. There's a lot more to be found in the car, but hopefully we can come back through the field as we did in the Sprint, so we'll see what tomorrow brings."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "In the Sprint this morning, I think that was really good to finish in the top eight. We raced really well, and although the hard tire was clearly better than the medium, in terms of graining, we only lost to Lawson on those tires. We were behind the big three, and that's a really good effort from the team.

"In qualifying, we knew we had a decent car again, so we focused on operating cleanly, which we achieved, I believe. In Q2, Esteban was really unlucky to get a yellow flag, so he couldn't make it to Q3. I think Ollie had the potential to beat both Red Bulls in Q3, but I guess it's a good thing to be disappointed by being P10 and not beating Red Bull, but that's where we are, so it's a decent place. Tomorrow our target is to get both drivers into the top 10, and I believe we have the speed and capabilities to do that."