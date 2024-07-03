British Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

The British Grand Prix marks the halfway point in the 2024 F1 campaign and the conclusion of the first triple-header of the season. Team Principal Mike Krack reflects on last time out in Austria and looks ahead to our home race at the legendary Silverstone Circuit.

How do you reflect on a challenging weekend for the team in Austria?

Mike Krack: "We knew Austria was going to be challenging and unlikely to suit the AMR24 - and that's exactly how it played out. We were never in a position to score points, neither in the Sprint nor in the race.

"It's tough, but at the end of the day we have to be honest with ourselves and say we have not done a good enough job of developing the car; the upgrades have not delivered the performance what they were supposed to, particularly after Imola.

"Austria was a difficult weekend, but we continue to learn a lot about the AMR24, which will only help us going forward. We're working around the clock at the AMR Technology Campus to develop the car and improve its performance."

What are your expectations for the British Grand Prix?

MK: "Silverstone will be another challenge for the team - with its long, high-speed corners, it is also unlikely to play to the strengths of the AMR24 - but that doesn't mean it's one without opportunity for us.

"We remain hyper-focused and ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come our way. We have to be ready to capitalise; the closing laps of the Austrian Grand Prix are a reminder that anything can happen.

"Operationally, we've executed very well this season. Once again, our pit stops were very good in Austria. We are on the right path. On the performance side, we need to do better, but we know the steps we need to take.

"In the meantime, we'll be doing everything we can this weekend to give our fans something to cheer about at our home race."

Just how excited are you for our home race and all the support the team can expect this weekend?

MK: "It's going to be a huge event. Nearly half a million people will attend across all three days. It's fantastic to see this kind of love for the sport and the team - and I'm really grateful to be part of it.

"At the end of the day, we're all fans of F1, that's why we do this. The love for this sport connects us all, whether you're watching it or working in it, it's essentially the same thing, and the atmosphere that the home crowd creates all weekend is the best of the year.

"The weather looks like it's going to be dry for Saturday and Sunday, which is great news for those in the grandstands. They're in for a treat because seeing F1 cars pushed to their absolute limit around Silverstone Circuit is something very special.

"This weekend, we have all the ingredients to put on a fantastic show for the fans. Like them, I can't wait!"

Silverstone Circuit is a stone's throw away from the AMR Technology Campus. How is the development of our new home progressing?

MK: "The scale of what we're building is remarkable. This is a world-class facility for a world-class team.

"We moved into Building One a couple of months before last year's British Grand Prix and it's been game-changing for us. Everyone is close at hand, communication is easier, facilities are better, there's lots of natural light, and it's just a better way of working.

"Those who are returning to Silverstone this weekend for the first time since last year's British Grand Prix will be bowled over by the progress that's been made. Buildings Two and Three are nearing completion and we'll have the wind tunnel up and running shortly.

"This is an exciting time for the team, and I'm really proud to be part of what we're building here."