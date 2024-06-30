Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
30/06/2024

Lance Stroll: "I got caught up in some contact on the opening lap of the race but managed to avoid damage. From that point on, my afternoon was mainly about managing tyres to make a two-stop strategy work.

"I made a few overtakes, but we were lacking the pace to make much impact to our finishing positions. It's been a difficult weekend; we're in a run of races that don't suit our car, so there's a lot of work to do."

Fernando Alonso: "It was a tough day for us as we expected. We didn't have the pace, so we were trying different strategies to mix it up. Then we had contact with Zhou [Guanyu] when I locked up going into Turn 3. The penalty didn't really change our result because we were already out of the points. We have our home race next week in Silverstone and the team is doing everything possible to improve the situation."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Today's result is a reflection of our car pace this weekend. We did not give our drivers a car to compete for points. We knew this run of races would be challenging but we need to focus on the future and get through this phase. Lance and Fernando battled for every place. Next weekend is our home race at Silverstone in front of our fans and colleagues. We need to get our heads down and improve, quickly."

