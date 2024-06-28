Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
28/06/2024

Lance Stroll: "We still have some work to do, but the car had a bit more pace today.

"I was pushing hard out there to try and get the most out of the lap, but just lost it slightly in the final corner. I think we'd have squeezed into SQ3 without that. We'll do our homework tonight and see how we go in the Sprint tomorrow."

Fernando Alonso: "It was very tight out there as we expected. I was quite happy with my laps in Sprint Qualifying and I felt we extracted the maximum lap-time in both SQ1 and SQ2. Sadly, it wasn't enough to make it into SQ3 today. I think it will be very difficult to score any points tomorrow, but we will take as much information from the Sprint race as possible."

