Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Hungary is an interesting track and we are looking forward to racing there this week. The circuit is very narrow and twisty and has a very technical second sector; it will also be quite a bit warmer this week too. Silverstone was a tricky race for us: although we made all the right calls, we still have a lot to work and improve on going into the second half of the season. I have been back at the factory with the Team on the sim preparing for the upcoming race, which has been good. We have also been at Goodwood this weekend, marking 20 years of Red Bull and celebrating everyone who has been a part of the Team's history. Finally, we had a brilliant race in Hungary last year and have good memories here as we achieved 12 wins in a row. Hopefully, we can have a great race again this year and achieve another good Team result.

Sergio Perez: It has been good to be able to have a period of time following the British GP, being able to take yourself away from the noise of the racetrack can sometimes be especially important. While I have spent time with my family and trained hard, I have also been in the factory with my Team, on the sim and analysing how we improve this current period of form. We always work together on solutions and that is what we have been doing, working as a Team to overcome things. I think you can see how special Red Bull Racing is in moments like Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday, to see our history so clearly, running up the hill together, reminds you of how much we have achieved and how much we still have to achieve.

Stats & Facts

• Max won last year's Hungarian Grand Prix by a margin of 33.731 seconds; the largest winning margin seen in F1 since 2001.

• Max arrives in Hungary with the exact same points total as he did last season (255).

• Checo finished third in the 2023 Hungarian GP from ninth on the grid, one of 10 occasions that he has finished on the podium when starting outside the top six.

• When it comes to pit stops, Oracle Red Bull Racing were 1-2 at Silverstone, stopping Max in 1.99 seconds and Checo in 2.00 seconds. In a championship just for pit stops, the Team would be leading by 133 points.

• The Hungaroring was the site of Oracle Red Bull Racing history last season, as victory in the race gave the Team a record-breaking 12th consecutive championship race victory, surpassing the 11 in a row set by McLaren in 1988.