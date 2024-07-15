Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was good to have some time to recharge and reset after a busy couple of weeks. I was back at the MTC with the team to celebrate the last three races. While at the factory, I was able to jump in the Sim and go over everything we've learned ahead of Hungary.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Hungary. Qualifying is important here, as it isn't an easy track to overtake at, but we'll be competitive. It's incredible to be in a position to lead a Grand Prix, but there is some more work to do. We're ready!"

Oscar Piastri: "I'm heading to Hungary off the back of two strong weekends in Austria and Great Britain where I've been happy with my driving. We had some missed opportunities at Silverstone but it was clear that there was good pace in the car and that is encouraging.

"The Hungaroring is a track that I had success at in the junior formulae so I'm looking forward to returning. The whole team is going into this race with a lot of confidence and motivation."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "With the British Grand Prix over, we're now past halfway into the 2024 season. It's a good time to reflect on how far we've come. We're in good standing in the Constructors' Championship, thanks to both our drivers and the incredible team we have at McLaren, and have outscored our closest competitors over the past few events. That consistency is important if we are to challenge at the very top of our sport.

"Last week we took time to celebrate a successful triple header where we returned with three trophies and two Sprint race trophies. However, there's more to be done. We're encouraged to keep improving to ensure we keep the pressure on the competition. We're prepared and looking forward to returning to the Hungaroring circuit."

Hungaroring

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.381 km/2.722 miles

Total race distance: 306.630 km/190.531 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5