British Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

"A big congratulations to Lewis Hamilton, he executed his race well, so hats off to him and Mercedes. It was a lot of fun battling these guys in these conditions, and you're always on a knife-edge when you're risking a lot. We did many good things this weekend but there are also lots of things to review. This is the place I would love to have everything go perfectly and it just didn't today - but it is still lovely to be on the podium here at Silverstone. We'll come back stronger next race and next year and try again."

Oscar Piastri: "Some good points for the team today but we had some missed opportunities, so it's hard not to leave a bit frustrated. The call to double stack or to stay out is one of the hardest decisions you can make, and unfortunately, we just got it wrong, however we'll take it back and review to see what we can learn from it. Outside of that, we made strong decisions today and it's encouraging to see we have the pace to be at the front. We'll take a week to reset ahead of the double-header."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The race today was intense and we leave this weekend with a bittersweet taste. We knew rain would be a factor at some stage, and several drivers were in contention to win at different points in the afternoon. I think we looked very strong when the rain started to fall, with both drivers moving to the front of the field. We then didn't capitalise on that, and it looks like a missed opportunity. We'll review the calls we made - some were good, others could have been better. Once again, it's important that we're in contention for podiums and victories, and perhaps today the difference was a matter of small details in the execution. Our pace across this triple-header has been encouraging, and we're looking forward to future races."

