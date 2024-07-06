British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm happy with P3. Three Brits locking out the top three positions at the British Grand Prix is pretty cool.

"Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton did great laps and an excellent job. I made a little mistake on my part at the end, but we're still in a good starting spot. It's going to rain again tomorrow, and I'm excited to put on a good show. It's going to be a good race for the fans. I know we're quick, so I can bring the fight to both the Mercedes."

Oscar Piastri: "A bit of a disappointing result in the end. We had the pace and ability to be further up, but I got stuck in traffic on my last lap. The car is quick, and we have solid race pace, so anything is possible tomorrow, especially with the weather. We'll review it this evening and make sure we give it everything tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It was a well-executed Qualifying in mixed conditions at Silverstone today, until the final run in Q3 where we did not fully capitalise. We were able to progress through the sessions relatively comfortably. The first run was promising, but then, in the second run for both Lando and Oscar, we didn't have the possibility to improve, and this meant we missed out on a better result.

"On Lando's side, his last lap was a little untidy, while Oscar needed to fight for position on the out lap, ending up too close to Carlos Sainz when opening his final lap. Going into tomorrow, we are still in a very strong position for the race. We will maximise our preparation and try to look ahead in the race."