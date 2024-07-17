Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

The key to a quick lap at the Hungaroring, dealing with the heat, what it's really like to drive a lap of the circuit dubbed 'Monaco without the walls', and the importance of racking up the miles in the simulator. Aston Martin Aramco test and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich previews the Hungarian Grand Prix.

What's the Hungaroring like to drive?

Felipe Drugovich: "It's one of the shortest circuits in F1 but it's also one of the most fun - it has some nice elevation changes and a good combination of slow- and high-speed corners.

"I've driven the AMR21 at the Hungaroring. It may not have been the current generation of F1 car, but it was still a fantastic experience. You really get an appreciation for how tight the track is when you're in an F1 car. It's a free-flowing circuit and at F1 speeds it's very exciting to drive.

"I have great memories of racing in Hungary. The Hungaroring has been a good circuit for me, with victory in Euro Formula and some decent results in other categories too."

The circuit has been dubbed 'Monaco without the walls', owing to its tight and technical nature. What's key to being quick around the Hungaroring?

FP: "Qualifying is very important in Hungary. Factors like tyre degradation over the race can aid overtaking but it is very difficult to pass so having a good spot on the grid usually sets you up for a positive race result.

"Getting sector two right is vital for a quick lap in Qualifying because it's a combination of low-, medium- and high-speed corners - you need to link them all up well to avoid dropping crucial tenths.

"Nailing a perfect lap at the track is difficult due to the high tyre degradation. You can start a flying lap in Qualifying with brand-new tyres but they degrade quickly with so many corners - managing them is crucial for both Qualifying and the race."

Where are the best places to overtake?

FP: "The place where you will see most overtaking is at the end of the first DRS zone into Turn One, which is under heavy braking, and sometimes into Turn Two, but after that it can be a whole lap before you get the chance to overtake again.

"To set up a move into Turn One, it's crucial to keep the tyres clean and from overheating earlier in the lap.

"The last three corners of the lap are very important for a pass into Turn One and you need to be perfect through them. If you're behind someone, you need to get out of their dirty air through that corner sequence to keep close, and then use the DRS down to the first turn.

"You can also set up a move into Turn Two where you fake an attempt into Turn One, triggering your opponent to defend, and then you have a better run to overtake them into Turn Two."

It's forecast to be a particularly hot weekend in Budapest. How much of a challenge will that present to the drivers?

FP: "It's a track where you don't have much time to breathe. It's just one corner after another with very few long straights and, in an F1 car, that is quite tough physically, especially when it's so hot.

"The pace of the cars in a race is slower than in Qualifying because of factors such as tyre degradation and fuel load, so you go through the corners slower than what you would in Qualifying, but it's still going to be tough physically for the drivers.

"They'll be fully prepared for the challenge, though. They're supremely fit and will be properly hydrated over the entire weekend."

You're regularly in our simulator, helping with the development of AMR24. What can you tell us about the work you've been doing?

FP: "We're always trying to improve the car and the simulator work is a vital part of this. We test new parts that might be used in updates if the data points to a positive impact on the car's performance.

"It's really rewarding when you get to the end of the day and you see in the data that there are things that have helped improve the car, based on what the team wanted to try and then my own feedback.

"In a race week, I also spend time getting familiar with the track and setup for the following weekend when I'm going to be in attendance. I'll be in Hungary this weekend with the team in my role as reserve driver and I need to be ready if called upon should anything happen to Lance or Fernando, so I'll be driving the Hungaroring in the sim this week before flying over there."

What's on your schedule this weekend?

FP: "I'll be taking part in the engineering meetings and briefings and giving feedback where I can as we go in search of a positive result. I'll also be getting as much information as I can so I'm ready if needed to drive. Bar getting in the car, I'll be doing everything that Lance and Fernando do. And I'll be doing some media duties as well."