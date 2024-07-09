Cardile joins Aston Martin

Aston Martin has named Enrico Cardile as its F1 Chief Technical Officer.

Cardile, who, it was announced yesterday, has left Ferrari with immediate effect, will join the team in 2025 in a new role which further strengthens the senior technical group at the Silverstone-based team.

He brings a wealth of Formula One experience to Aston Martin, having formerly been Technical Director Chassis and Aerodynamics at Ferrari.

"I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026," said Lawrence Stroll, Executive. "I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team.

"Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition. Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team."

"I am delighted to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin," added Mike Krack. "Enrico has nearly 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will offer a fresh perspective to our technical strategy. This is a key appointment for the team as we build towards the new 2026 regulations - an important next step on our journey."

"I'm looking forward to joining Aston Martin," said Cardile. "The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey. This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand."