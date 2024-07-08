Ferrari Technical Director Chassis leaves team with immediate effect

In a shock move, Ferrari has announced that Enrico Cardile is quitting his role as Technical Director Chassis Area with immediate effect.

The Maranello outfit announced the shock news in a brief press release.

"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director Chassis Area," it read.

"After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.

"Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years."

Qualifying with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Pisa University - his thesis being on the Ferrari wind tunnel - he subsequently worked at the university while collaborating with Ferrari on an aerodynamic innovation project.

In 2005, he joined the Maranello company where he worked on the design of racing versions of the Gran Turismo 458 Italia GT2 and GT3 and 488 GTE and GT3, all of which were dominant in their respective championships.

In 2016, he joined the Gestione Sportiva as Head of Aero Development, and the following was made Vehicle Project Manager.

In 2019 he became Head of Aerodynamics and Vehicle Project Manager while in August 2020 he was appointed head of a new Performance Development Department. From January 2021 he has been head of the Chassis Area, and subsequently appointed Technical Director Chassis and Aerodynamics in 2023.

In May it was announced that Loic Serra, formerly the Performance Director at Mercedes, was to take on the role of Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, reporting directly to Cardile.

In recent months the Italian has been strongly linked with a move to Aston Martin.