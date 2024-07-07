British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was a tricky race out there today, but we managed it well and picked up a decent load of points for the team.

"I had a good start and got [Nico] Hulkenberg off the line. Then the rain started a few laps in and we stopped for the intermediate tyres. It's always a challenge to judge how long you can survive on the dry compound - you don't want to leave it too late and end up in the barriers - but I think we made that call well. It's good to end this triple header with a more competitive weekend; it's a big uplift for the team and we'll look to take that momentum into Hungary."

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good result for us today with both cars scoring points in the top ten. I felt more competitive this weekend and it seemed we were in our natural position, which is more encouraging than the last few races. It was a tricky race to understand, with question marks on whether to fit wet or dry tyres at certain points of the race. I think we waited one lap too late to switch to the Intermediates, but you need a bit of luck with these decisions. It's up to us to keep improving and find more performance in the car heading into the upcoming races."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Ten important points at our home race in Silverstone with both cars in the top eight. Lance and Fernando didn't put a wheel wrong, dealing well with a couple of rain showers that made for very tricky track conditions this afternoon. We optimised the strategy today with our decision to keep two sets of Medium tyres proving the correct one. The team and drivers have worked incredibly hard to improve the car recently and this result shows our efforts our moving in the right direction. A big thank you to everyone in the team for their hard work during this triple-header, and thanks to the fans and our team partners for their support during this busy home race week."

