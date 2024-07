British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "Two cars in Q3 is a strong result for us today, especially in such tough conditions.

"The changes we made to the car after Austria have been beneficial and seem to have made the car easier to drive. My final flying lap was a bit messy - I think we could have managed a little more - so it's a bit frustrating but the times are super close out there. This is an uplifting result for the team and we'll try and capitalise on it tomorrow. Who knows what the British weather will bring!

"In Q1, I drove out of the pit lane just as the red light appeared. I saw it at the last moment but didn't have enough time to react. I made the decision it was safer to drive slowly around the track than slam on the brakes at the end of the pit lane."

Fernando Alonso: "It's good to have both cars make it into Q3 today after a few difficult Saturdays for the team. Unfortunately, we didn't complete the final lap in Q3 after some traffic on the out-lap with Carlos [Sainz] and Oscar [Piastri]. We managed to finish in the top three in Q2 and the pace was competitive, so I think there was a little more in it for us than tenth position in the end. Hopefully, we can be fighting for the points with both cars in tomorrow's race."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "The drivers and the team did a good job to get both cars in the top ten today. It was not an easy session because the track was drying and improving with each lap. Lance had a decent final lap in Q3 to qualify in P8, while Fernando lost out trying to find some space ahead of his final run. He ended up with a bunch of cars ahead and had to settle for P10 so we did not maximise today. The AMR24 was more competitive here at Silverstone and the target is to score some points at our home race in front of our fans tomorrow."