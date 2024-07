Sainz: Odds in favour of Williams deal

James Vowles believes that the "odds are in favour" of Carlos Sainz joining Alex Albon at Williams in 2025.

While the Grove outfit has made no secret of its desire to sign the Spaniard, Sainz is known to be eyeing Sauber, ahead of its transformation into Audi in 2026, and Alpine.

As he dithers over where to sign, Sainz has been accused of being the "cork in the bottle" of the 2025 driver market, though the Spaniard insists he not ready to commit, at least publicly.

Asked how he rates his chances of securing the Spaniard's services, Vowles, according to Motorsport.com, said: "Out of 100, more than 50%. How's that? How confident am I? I think the odds are in our favour. But I've been stung by this already once this year. So, let's see."

With a number of moves expected over the summer break, Vowles was asked if he'd like to have a deal done and dusted by then, he replied: "Tentatively, yes. I think I've already stated before going into the summer break, yes. And I think there's a line in the sand that I've created. I hope it's one that we remain within.

"It's interesting, the conversations he and I have had pretty late into a few nights," said the Williams boss of Sainz. "He has one of the largest OEMs in the world chasing him. That's hard to turn down. An OEM that his father has won with at the same time.

"He has a team that has, let's be clear about it, historically beaten us fundamentally," he added, referring to Alpine. "And again, that becomes hard to turn down.

"I can see that perspective on things. But here's what he told me, which actually resonated the most. 'The reason why I'm doing this is when I commit, I need to commit with all my heart and my soul, 100% - and to do that means I can't have any doubts'. And that's why he's taking the time.

"I want excellence within the team," he replied when asked about alternative option, such as Valtteri Bottas or Kimi Antonelli. "I want race-winning performance within the team. I want individuals that are leaders. In other words, they are established. So out of all those, the top of the list, and I've said it from the start, and I'll maintain it here now as well, is Carlos.

"In adversity last year, he won a race, and he did it in a bloody intelligent way, against some of the best individuals, that includes Lando and Charles. He beat them in the circumstances.

"I know he had a pretty poor qualifying yesterday but look at Q1 and Q2; he's there or thereabouts. He brings excellence along with him. I've said it once, and I keep saying it, that is where my heart is set, and let's see if the journeys collide."

Asked about claims that there is a deal on offer which would include an exit clause should a seat at Red Bull or Mercedes become available, Vowles said: "No. There was only a handful of people in the world that know what we're talking about. That's not even within the team as well. And it's definitely not journalists that are outside this motorhome."

