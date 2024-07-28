Belgian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "I'm pleased to have scored a point for the team this afternoon after some hard fights on track.

"We had good pace throughout, enough straight-line speed to overtake down the Kemmel Straight and in the end, it was enough for the top ten. There are positives, of course, like our general race pace and tyre management. I do think we could have finished maybe a position higher up had we executed things slightly differently, but that is up for us to review and improve. We made a good decision in focusing on race preparation and setting up the car suitably for that. I am staying in Spa for a few days for the Pirelli tyre test before the summer break."

Pierre Gasly: "It was not a good race today in Spa. It was tough to fight with cars around us as we lacked straight line speed and we had to manage some temperature issues amongst other things. I feel like we missed a trick with our strategy today - as did other cars - with the one-stop clearly possible. These are things we must review as I know we can do a lot better as a team. In recent weeks we have not been good enough and we must do better when we return to racing after the summer break. It's been a tough first part of the season for us but I'm pleased with some of the things we are bringing to the car. We must keep finding further improvements to the car and come back hungrier to do better."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "We end the first part of the season with an important point here in Spa. It was a tough race filled with interesting decisions on car set-up and strategy. From where we began this season to where we are now, clearly, we have made significant strides forwards. It has been a turbulent 2024 season so far but one where we have dug deep as a team and been able to rectify and improve drastically our car performance. We introduced a good upgrade here in Spa and there is more in the pipeline for the remainder of the year. We will continue to build, continue to learn and right now we are looking forward to a well-deserved summer shutdown."